Police searching for scooter-riding thief in connection with three robberies in Corona and Elmhurst

Cops are looking for a scooter-riding crook who they say is behind three robberies in Corona and Elmhurst.

In each incident, the suspect rode up to the victims on a red and yellow scooter and asked if they are gang members. The crook would then state that he has a firearm before demanding their cash and cellphones.

The first incident took place on Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. when the suspect approached a 20-year-old man on Gleane Street near Britton Avenue and demanded the victim’s cash and cellphone. The suspect also swiped the victim’s yellow metal cross chain from his neck before fleeing the scene to parts unknown on his scooter.

The crook struck again on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., when he approached a 19-year-old man who was walking at the corner of 111th Street and 42nd Avenue and demanded his cash and cellphone. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene on his scooter to parts unknown.

Finally, at 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, the scooting thief approached a 15-year-old girl in the vicinity of 105th Street and 35th Avenue and took her cellphone from her hand. The suspect then fled the scene southbound on 105th Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incidents.

On Oct. 28, the NYPD released video of the suspect parking his scooter and entering a corner store:

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man with a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket with a hoody, gray hat, black sneakers and green cargo pants.

Pictured below is the suspect’s scooter that was used in each robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.