These Queens neighborhoods sold homes the quickest during 2019’s third quarter

A recent real estate report sought to find out which neighborhoods in Queens are selling the quickest despite the slowdown of home sales in New York City.

A new report from StreetEasy.com took a look at which areas in New York City sold homes the fastest and which had a tougher time selling inventory during the third quarter of 2019. According to their findings, in New York City overall homes spent a median of 83 days during this time.

While neighborhoods in Manhattan tended to have homes linger on the market for longer periods of time, homes in Queens seemed to fly off the shelves in comparison. The report found that homes in South Queens, encompassed by Jamaica, Ozone Park, Woodhaven and Richmond Hill, spent the shortest amount of time on the market at just 60 days. StreetEasy attributes this to the area being more affordable in the city — the median recorded sales price was $545,000 in the third quarter — and the demand for more affordable areas being higher.

The Northwest Queens area, covering Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Ditmars-Steinway, was the third fastest area to sell homes this past quarter, with homes spending a median of 70 days on the market. The amount of days on the market in northwest Queens decreased 17 days year-over-year.

Following right behind at numbers four and five were Central Queens, covering Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Woodside, Corona, Ridgewood, as well as northeast Queens, covering Flushing, Kew Gardens, Whitestone, Oakland Gardens, both with a median of 71 days on the market.

