Three men wanted for questioning in connection with a Jamaica shooting that left one person injured: NYPD

Police are looking for three persons of interest that may be connected with a shooting in Jamaica that left a teenager injured on Monday.

According to authorities, at 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, a 16-year-old girl was in front of a residence on 161st Street near 89th Avenue when she heard shots fired. She was subsequently shot in the left shoulder by an unknown individual, who ultimately fled the location on foot.

EMS took the victim was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition. No firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police released video of the persons of interest on Oct. 29.

The suspects are described as black men, each with a thin build and believed to be in their teens to early 20s. Two of the suspects were last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants, and the third man was last seen wearing a red jacket with white sleeves.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.