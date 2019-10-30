Creep wanted for grabbing a woman’s butt while riding the bus in Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a woman’s butt while on the bus in Corona this month.

According to authorities, on Oct. 10 a 45-year-old woman was riding the Q35 bus. When the bus reached the corner of 99th Street and 59th Avenue, an unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks.

The victim turned around and screamed at the suspect, who then fled the bus in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.