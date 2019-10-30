Do you love DIY? Crafting opportunities abound in Queens on Saturday

Creative? Curious? Looking for some unique gifts? Queens hosts a wide array of do-it-yourself workshops for people of all ages on Saturday, Nov. 2.

King Manor Museum will host Paint Your Own Miniature Portrait (above) at 1 p.m. Part of the Jamaica historic house’s always free Hands on History program, participants will learn the art of miniature painting and create tiny works of art to take home.

Located inside Rufus King Park at 150-03 Jamaica Ave., King Manor is a former residence and farm that offers a glimpse into life in the 18th and 19th centuries. During this era, artists liked to produce tiny paintings, engravings and sculptures that fit in the palm of a hand. The genre dates to the medieval ages, but its popularity peaked in the 18th century.

Meanwhile, the Voelker Orth Museum will present Cuff Bracelets Jewelry Workshop (below) at the same time on the same day, but in Flushing. (Registration is $10.) Phyllis Ger will teach how to make stylish bracelets adorned with pearls and jewels. A longtime crafts teacher with Queens Public Library, Ger is known for her design and fabrication tips and her fabulous selection of materials. She’s taught how to make bolos, wristbands, necklaces and even adornments for a spring bonnet with beads, trinkets and flowers over the years at the historic house at 149-19 38th Ave.

There’s some do-good demolition on tap during Pumpkin Smash in Sunnyside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s simple, participants bring their Halloween gourds to Lou Lodati Park at 41-15 Skillman Ave., where the NYC Parks Department will provide tools to catapult, crush, throw and break them into many pieces. A great way to let out frustrations and it’s for a good cause as the detritus will become compost that will revitalize soil in city parks and other green spaces.

Moving from the physical to the literary, there’s an opportunity to help a playwright with her creative process during the New American Voices Fall Reading Program at Queens Theatre at 8 p.m.

Nina Ki will read her comedic and darkly supernatural play “Ravage” to the audience during this play development program. Attendance is free, and those present will participate in post-show discussions with Ki to give her feedback as she puts the final touches on her work.

A graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in dramatic writing, Ki likes to mix magical realism and trauma. In her plays, gods live, animals talk and night creatures act out human fears. “Ravage” is about a teenage vampire hunter with huge physical and emotional scars. Among other issues, she’s haunted by visions of her sister begging to be rescued from a vampire. As the plot unfolds, she slowly opens up to a school counselor and a romantic interest.

Images: King Manor Museum (top); Voelker Orth Museum (bottom)