Armed crook robs Corona smoke shop at gunpoint and takes off with cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for the man who robbed a Corona smoke shop at gunpoint on Wednesday evening.

At 6:26 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call regarding a robbery at a smoke shop, located at 111-29 Roosevelt Ave. Upon their arrival, police were informed that an unknown man had entered the establishment, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the 31-year-old employee, police said.

The victim complied and the suspect took off with $200 in cash. The suspect then fled down 112th Street to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard between the ages of 35 and 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.