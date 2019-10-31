Cops seek crook who stole cellphone chargers from a Home Depot in Glendale

Police are searching for the man who robbed the Glendale Home Depot on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect nabbed three cellphone chargers from a shelf within the store — located at 75-09 Woodhaven Blvd. — at 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to authorities. A loss prevention officer from the store confronted the suspect as he was trying to leave, but the crook flashed a firearm from under his shirt before fleeing in an unknown direction with $80 worth of merchandise, police said.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Police released video of the suspect on Oct. 30 that was taken from inside the store.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept strictly confidential.