Firefighter from Ladder Company 135 in Glendale loses long battle with cancer

The FDNY is mourning the loss of Firefighter Matt McDevitt, 32, of Ladder Company 135 in Glendale, who died Oct. 30 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center after a long battle with a rare and very aggressive form of cancer known as NUT Midline Carcinoma that began in his nasal passages.

McDevitt faced multiple surgeries, many rounds of chemotherapy and radiation over the last two years and he was recently accepted into a clinical trial at Dana Farber in Boston, where he was commuting for treatment.

The firefighter’s battle elicited the support of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who posted a video on social media following the birth of McDevitt’s son in 2017. The movie star took to Twitter on Tuesday to send his condolences.

Im so sorry for your loss, Jackie, McDevitt family and Matt’s NYFD family as well. Rest easy, brother. You’re a hero. https://t.co/Otr3zWHzhK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 30, 2019

McDevitt grew up in Howard Beach and was a star baseball player at Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in East Elmhurst. He leaves behind his wife Jackie and two young children.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Firefighter Matt McDevitt, who died this week after a long battle with a rare cancer,”FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association Gerard Fitzgerald said. “Although Matt succumbed to this terrible disease, his service to this city, his dedication to family, and the strength he showed while battling cancer will continue to inspire us all. Today, and everyday, we are #McDevittStrong, and we will always honor his legacy. May he rest in peace, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

Visitation will take place Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, located at 100-05 159th Avenue in Howard Beach. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Lady of Grace Church.

McDevitt worked at the same firehouse as Firefighter William Tolley, who died in April 2017 responding to a two-alarm fire in Ridgewood. Tolley fell five stories to his death after riding a bucket ladder up to the roof of the building.