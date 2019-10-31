Newly co-named Bayside street honors New York’s first Chief Warrant Officer 5

A Bayside intersection will forever bear the name of the late Howard C. Haider, New York state’s first resident to secure the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Councilman Paul Vallone joined the Haider family to unveil the new “CW5 Howard C. Haider Way” on the corner of 207th Street and Northern Boulevard. Lawmakers, fellow service members and civic leaders paid homage to Haider, who served in the military from 1963 to 2003.

“CW5 Haider lived a full life in deep devotion his to his country, his community and countless local organizations,” said Vallone. “I’m proud and humbled to recognize Chief Haider’s lifetime of service and to congratulate Christine and Howard Haider Jr. on this lasting recognition.”

Born in 1941, Chief Haider’s service began on Nov. 21, 1963, in the 258th Field Artillery Regiment of the New York Army National Guard. During his lifetime, he took on leadership roles in several labor, religious and fraternal organizations including including the Commandants Council of Cadet Organizations, Statue of Liberty Chapter of the US Army Warrant Officer Association, the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem, the Old Guard of the City of New York and Bayside Post 510 American Legion.

He and his wife Christine Haider spent decades leading the St. Kevin’s Sea Cadets, who often participated in services at the Bayside Veterans Memorial Obelisk near the newly co-named street. According to Christine and Howard Haider Jr., the site was chosen for the chief’s close association with the site as Commander of the American Legion Bayside Post 510.

“It was a great turnout of friends and colleagues from all areas of Howard’s life to support the co-naming of the street as CW5 Howard C. Haider Way,” said Christine and Howard Haider Jr. “This shows how many lives he touched and how much he meant to so many people,” the pair said in a statement. “We know that the ‘Chief’ was smiling down on us as we honored him. It was a very proud day for all who loved him.”