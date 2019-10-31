Teen cuffed in Jamaica shooting could be connected with Baisley Park Houses slay: NYPD

Cops arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday for his alleged role in a shooting that left a girl injured in Jamaica this week.

The boy, whose identity is being withheld by police because of his age, was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A 16-year-old girl was in front of a residence on 161st Street near 89th Avenue at 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 28 when she heard shots fired. She was allegedly shot in the left shoulder by the 16-year-old boy, who ultimately fled the location on foot, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

While a police spokeswoman said that the shooting may be connected to the death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, who was shot while playing basketball outside of the Baisley Park Houses over the weekend, she could not confirm this detail at this time.