Pride Night Out features short films and a group discussion in Flushing

This movie night focuses on LGBT+ issues and good conversation.

Dubbed “Pride Night Out,” the Queens World Film Festival will screen three shorts that address topics such as self-acceptance, safe spaces, and sexuality at the Free Synagogue of Flushing on Thursday, Nov. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. A moderated discussion follows.

The four-minute “BeYoutiful” will break the ice. Made in 2012, this hybrid 2.5D animation explores how society categorizes people as either male or female. The director and graphic designer, Emilie Liu, mixes playful colors and paper constructions created with the Adobe After Effects application. The simplicity and cuteness of the characters challenge the strict rules of gender.

Liu, a native of Taiwan, has created art for such companies as Facebook, Macy’s, and Bank of America. The Queens World Film Festival first showed “BeYoutiful” in 2014.

Second on the list is “Chosen Family” by Neha Gautam. This 20-minute documentary informs on safe spaces where LGBT+ individuals congregate without fear of prejudice. The stars are five women who say they have become a family in safe space.

Gautam, who was born in India, is also a photographer and community organizer. Though it was released in 2014, the Queens World Film Festival first showed “Chosen Family” in 2015.

The finale is “Lost Glass,” a 20-minute narrative that won acting and dialogue awards at the Queens World Film Festival in 2019.

The plot follows Zion, who realizes that he’s gender fluid and enjoys dressing like a woman. He revels in the NYC night life, especially the drag queens, alcohol, and fashion. However, the rest of the time he works temp jobs and lives with Luke, who views the clubbing lifestyle as reckless.

The director, Andrew K. Meyer, is a Queens resident who co-founded StoneStreet Cinema.

Pride Night Out will end with a discussion moderated by Desdemona Dallas, a writer, photographer, and storyteller. As a director, she is currently involved in The Survivor’s Toolbox, a web series that helps sexual violence survivors deal with such challenges as PTSD, talking to friends and family, and reporting the crime to the police.

Admission is $10, but students with proper identification can attend for $5. The Free Synagogue of Flushing is located at 41-60 Kissena Blvd.

Launched in 2011, the Queens World Film Festival is an annual, multi-day extravaganza with screenings, networking, panel discussions, and youth-oriented educational programs in March. At other times, the organizers, Don and Katha Cato, present smaller screenings such as Pride Night Out around the borough.

Editor’s note: A similar event, the Sunnyside Shorts International Film Festival, is set for Sunnyside Reformed Church on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. This 14th undertaking will share 17 shorts, including Charlie Chaplin’s 1919 classic “Sunnyside.”

Images: Chosen Family (top); Like Glass (below)