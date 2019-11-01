Sewer and water main replacement project in Bayside and Flushing is 35 percent complete: DDC

Cracked roads, scattered debris and traffic have become a hallmark of Bell Boulevard and surrounding areas in Bayside where an ongoing sewer and water main replacement project trudges on.

CAC Industries, which the Department of Design and Construction (DDC) contracted to complete the project, has recently started repaving the roads on 38th Street between Bell Boulevard and 214th Place. They will soon move on to 38th Avenue between 215th and 216th Street.

“To reduce flooding and improve water infrastructure reliability on and around 33rd Avenue, 37th Avenue and 38th Avenue in Bayside, DDC is replacing old trunk water mains, replacing old storm sewers and installing new storm sewers. Fire protection will also be enhanced with the installation of additional fire hydrants,” said Shoshana Khan, an assistant public information officer at DDC.

In addition to road repaving, the DDC said that it is currently working on restoring damaged curbs and sidewalks on 38th Avenue between Bell Boulevard and 209th Street and installing trunk water mains on 38th Avenue from 201st and 206th Streets.

Since the project’s start, residents have complained about issues including deficient parking spots, clouds of dust and dangerous roadways impacting their quality of life.

According to the agency, it has completed approximately 35 percent of the $62.5 million project in Bayside and Flushing since DDC broke ground in May 2018. The project is slated to be completed in Summer 2021.