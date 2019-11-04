Crook swipes woman’s cellphone while she waited for her Uber in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who snatched a woman’s cellphone while she waited for her Uber in Astoria last week.

Police said a 46-year-old woman was standing at the corner of 14th Street and 31st Avenue tracking her Uber ride with her phone at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 28. While she was standing there, an unknown man approached her snatched the phone out of her had and ran away.

On Nov. 3, the NYPD released video of the suspect fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.