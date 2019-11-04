Forest Hills clinic offering free dental care for veterans and their families

A Forest Hills dental clinic is making sure that veterans and their families don’t have to go without dental care.

In honor of its Veterans Recognition Month, the Plaza College Community Dental Clinic will offer free dental services for United States Military veterans and their immediate families throughout the month of November.

Many veterans don’t qualify for dental benefits through the Department of Veteran Affairs. With Veteran Administration Hospitals only providing dental care to those who qualify as prisoners of war or are disabled, many veterans are left without an affordable option for dental care.

“Maintaining oral health is vital to keeping your entire body healthy,” said Dr. Laura Sleeper, a licensed dental hygienist and the director of the Plaza College Dental Hygiene Program. “At Plaza College, our dental hygiene students strive to make a difference by providing accessible healthcare to New Yorkers. We not only salute our veterans but also their good health.”

Plaza College’s Dental Hygiene Program is the city’s first new fully accredited American Dental Association teaching program in over 27 years. Students in the program work under the supervision of a certified dentist to conduct a full oral cleaning along with X-rays, screenings for oral cancer, and scaling and polishing teeth on children, adolescents and adults.

Plaza College Community Dental Clinic is located on the third floor of 118-35 Queens Blvd. Veterans can make an appointment by calling 718-779-1432.