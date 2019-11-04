New Citibank location to open for business in Long Island City’s Court Square

A new Citibank location will be coming to Long Island City’s Court Square following negotiations by real estate firm, Lee & Associates NYC.

Brad Schwarz, Lee & Associates NYC’s executive managing director, and Associate Brendan Reichenbacher negotiated a ground-floor, 4,300-square-foot lease at 5 Court Square, between Jackson and Thomson avenues, for Citibank.

“Court Square sits right in the center of the burgeoning Long Island City neighborhood, making it the perfect spot for a new location of the well-known Citibank,” Schwarz said. “Citibank needed to relocate, and the best corner in Court Square happened to be coming to market by way of a new residential development. It ended up being a perfect fit for all parties.”

The tenant of was represented by Salvatore Ferrigno and Hymie Dweck of Newmark Knight Frank. The lease term for the space is 10 years, with the asking rent as $150 per square foot.