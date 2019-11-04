Queens senator teams up with Red Cross to promote home safety

In and effort to promote home fire safety, state Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr., recently met with representatives from the American Red Cross’s Greater New York Region, in support of their Home Fire Campaign.

They explained how the organization responds to a disaster every eight minutes in the U.S. and how most of those emergencies are from house fires. These disasters take seven lives each day and cause more the $7 billion in property damage each year. Many of them can be prevented with the simple installation of a fire alarm, the knowledge on how to use it and what to do in case of an emergency.

As a way to help educate his constituents on fire safety, Addabbo is once again joining the American Red Cross to promote their Home Fire Safety Campaign.

“The American Red Cross provides emergency assistance to people every single day who need it most, so I was happy to jump on board with the Sound the Alarm campaign again this year,” Addabbo said. “I am grateful the American Red Cross asked me to be a part of this campaign, and I hope my constituents take advantage of their services and get free smoke alarms installed in their homes.”

As part of the Sound the Alarm campaign, trained Red Cross volunteers will come to an individual’s home via appointments to install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety education. Since its inception in 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has completed the installation of more than 1.8 million smoke alarms and prepared more than 1 million people against home fires across the country.

“Helping New Yorkers prepare for the unexpected is our priority,” American Red Cross in Greater NY Interim CEO Susan Rounds said. “That’s why we are committed to fire safety in the city and around the country.”

For more information on the Home Fire Campaign and to learn how you can get involved go here.