Masked trio sought for stealing multiple ATMs in a burglary pattern across Queens and Brooklyn

Police are looking for three men who stole cash and multiple ATMs during a burglary pattern throughout Ridgewood, Ozone Park, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

The suspects, described as three men, are wanted in connection with nine different burglaries where an ATM was either stolen or damaged. In each instance, the suspects wore masks while they entered businesses and stole cash and ATMs from inside the establishments, according to authorities.

The pattern began back in September.

Between 10 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 7, three unidentified masked individuals entered Pastelitos Elvys, located at 255 Wilson Ave., by breaking a lock on the rear door. Once inside, the suspects broke open a cash register and an ATM and took an unknown amount of currency, police said. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The next day, the suspects entered 91st Bodega, located at 91-02 97th Ave., between 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 to 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 by removing a lock on the front gate. Once inside, the crooks took an ATM with currency totaling approximately $2,150 dollars. The suspects then fled eastbound on 97th Avenue in a vehicle.

Days later on Sept. 19, the mask-wearing suspects entered La Blanquita Laundromat, located at 226 Knickerbocker Ave., while it was open for business. While the employee was in the back part of the building, the thieves took an ATM containing an unknown amount of currency and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The pattern continued on Staten Island on Sept. 26. Between 2:50 and 2:58 a.m. that day, the suspects forcibly entered through the front door of the Kings Arms diner, located at 500 Forest Ave., and took an ATM with approximately $6,460 dollars inside it, police said. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Next, between 2:41 and 3:07 a.m. on Oct. 2, the crooks entered a grocery store located at 879 Knickerbocker Ave. by removing a lock on the front gate. The suspects then took an ATM with an unknown amount of currency and fled the location in a vehicle eastbound on Decatur Street, according to authorities.

The suspects struck a sixth time on Oct. 4. Between midnight and 5 a.m., the suspects entered 234 Starr St. and took an ATM with an unknown amount of currency, police said. The crooks then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Continuing, between 5:30 and 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 7, the suspects entered 218 Covert St. by breaking the lock on the side door. Once inside, the suspects damaged an ATM before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities. No property or currency was removed in this incident.

The eight incident took place between 6:15 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 11. At this time, the suspects forcibly entered The Deep End bar, located at 1080 Wyckoff Ave., and attempted to pry open an interior door, police said. However, the suspects ultimately fled the scene with no property or money in a white QX60 Infiniti with Pennsylvania license plate (KVG2690).

Finally, between 5:39 and 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the crooks entered Sunset Bagels, located at 4903 5th Ave., by breaking a lock on the front door. The suspects then fled the scene on 5th Avenue with no property or currency, according to authorities.

On Oct. 28, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects. The three suspects were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and baseball hats.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.