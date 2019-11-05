Six Jazz legends join forces to offer unique concert in Flushing on Friday

It’s a smooth-sounding version of an All Star Game.

Six of the country’s best living Jazz musicians will gather at Flushing Town Hall and jam the night away on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m.

All the scheduled performers are NEA Jazz Masters, which is the highest musical honor in the United States. Every year since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has offered fellowships to musicians who have made exceptional contributions to the genre.

Friday’s night’s virtuosos are past winners who have known each other for decades. They’re great pals who have shared stages around the world countless times. Thus, the concert will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime showcase of talent, friendship, devotion to an art form, and nostalgia. There should be some great stories, too.

General admission is $45, but students and teenagers with proper identification can attend for free. (Usually, there are options to rent a table with wine and snacks, but all tables are sold out.)

Here’s some information on the artists.

Cándido Camero is a percussionist from Havana, Cuba. He’s credited with adding the conga to Jazz instrumentation and helping develop Mambo and Latin Jazz in the United States, where he has lived since 1946.

Paquito D’Rivera is a saxophone player who also hails from Havana. He’s won 14 Grammy Awards over a prolific career that includes more than 30 solo albums, touring with Dizzy Gillespie, and stints with major orchestras stretching from the London Philharmonic to the Puerto Rico Symphony to the Rotterdam Philharmonic. He’s also written two books.

Barry Harris is a pianist, composer, and teacher. In addition to an honorary doctorate from Northwestern University, membership in the American Jazz Hall of Fame, and various awards from nonprofits like the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, the Detroit native founded the Jazz Cultural Theatre. Though he’s 89 years old, he still lectures around the world.

Drummer Jimmy Cobb is probably most famous for his work with Miles Davis on “Kind of Blue,” the most popular jazz recording in history. The Washington DC product has also collaborated with John Coltraine, Dizzie Gillespie, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan.

Reggie Workman is a bop, post bop, and hard bop double bassist from Philadelphia. He’s currently a professor at the New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and a member of the avant-garde group Trio 3.

Jimmy Owens plays trumpet and flugelhorn. The native New Yorker has toured with various industry legends, but he’s also been active in education and promotion. His efforts include board memberships on the NEA, the Jazz Foundation of America, the American Arts Alliance/Americans for the Arts, and the International Association for Jazz Education.

Flushing Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. It’s about four blocks north of the 7 train’s Main Street station. Street parking is usually available.

Images: Flushing Town Hall