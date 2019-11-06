Creep wanted for groping two women while riding the E train in Queens and Manhattan

The NYPD is looking for the creep who allegedly groped two women while riding the E train in Long Island City and Manhattan last month.

Police say that at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 15, a 29-year-old woman was riding the E train through the Lexington Avenue—53rd Street subway station when an unknown man rubbed her leg. The victim got off the train at the Canal Street station while the suspect remained on board.

The creep struck again at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 28. when a 16-year-old girl was riding a southbound E train through the Court Square—23rd Street subway station. The suspect allegedly rubbed his mid-section up against her buttocks. The victim told the suspect to stop multiple times and ultimately got off the train at the station.

There were no injuries reported as a result of either incident.

On Nov. 6, the NYPD released photos taken of the suspect from the second incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.