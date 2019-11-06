The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 bring harmony to Flushing on Nov. 9

A cappella goes lollapalooza.

Two of the world’s most famous and successful harmony groups – The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 – will face off in a friendly competition at Colden Auditorium in Flushing on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m.

Entitled “The Summit,” the concert unites crews with about 100 years of experience and 22 Grammy Awards on the same stage for a night of everything from Doo Wop to Swing to Salsa.

Ticket prices run from $35 to $65.

The Manhattan Transfer, a four-part vocal quartet, has been around since 1974. Their first big hit was “Operator” in 1975. This led to appearances on television shows. Then in 1982 and 1983, they won consecutive Grammys in the Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Duo or Group Category, for “Route 66” and “Why Not!” (They now hold 12.) The following decades brought more hits, more honors, world tours, collaborations with such legends as Tony Bennett and Phil Collins, and even a Brazilian phase.

There have been a few personnel changes over the years and the founding member died in 2014, but the group is still growing strong.

Sounds impressive, but so is the competition. In the other corner is Take 6, the most decorated a cappella group in history with 10 Grammys, 10 Doves, 2 NAACP Image Awards, and a Soul Train Award overflowing the trophy case.

Currently consisting of Alvin Chea, Khristian Dentley, Joel Kibble, Mark Kibble, Claude McKnight, and Dave Thomas, Take 6 began at Oakwood College (now Oakwood University) in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1980. The founders grew up in the Seventh-day Adventist religious tradition and gospel is the base of their sound. (In fact, they’re inductees to the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.)

The sextet also integrates Jazz, Pop, and R&B with spiritual and inspirational lyrics promoting faith, friendship, respect, and love of music. The latest recording, “Iconic,” included crooning covers of songs by other artists, such as Justin Timberlake, Norah Jones, and the Beatles.

And yes, it’s all in harmony.

Like its counterpart, Take 6 has made a few personnel changes over the years and the group is still going strong, touring the world and cranking out hits.

Located at 153-49 Reeves Ave. near the Horace Harding Expressway, Colden Auditorium is on the Queens College campus. It’s the borough’s largest indoor venue with capacity for 2,143 people. It’s not near a subway stop, but there’s a parking lot with reservation options across the street.

Images: Take 6 (top); The Manhattan Transfer by David Sheehan (bottom)