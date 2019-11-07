Cops search for suspect connected with the burglary of a Five Guys restaurant in Little Neck

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted burglary of a Five Guys restaurant in Little Neck last month.

Police said the unidentified suspect entered the restaurant on Horace Harding Expressway through an unlocked door at 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 3. An employee entered the restaurant and confronted the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction with one tablet, according to authorities.

Cops released surveillance video of the suspect on Nov. 6

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.