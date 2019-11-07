HGTV’s interactive Santa HQ sets up shop at Queens Center Mall for the holiday season

Ready or not, the holiday season is kicking off in Queens with Santa’s headquarters setting up shop in the Queens Center Mall.

Starting Nov. 7, HGTV’s Santa HQ will arrive at the mall’s second level, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, providing an immersive Christmas experience. Families can explore Santa’s wonder through a variety of interactive technology onsite.

Visitors can customize their experience in a number of ways. The workshop’s Magic Mirror can be used to transform yourself into one of Santa’s elves, virtually change their elf’s outfits, and create customized Elf Academy ID collector cards at the Elf ID station. Guests can explore Santa’s Workshop and Elf Academy using ELF-RAY Vision and test out the Naughty O’ Nice Meter. Visitors can top off their visit with a custom photo opportunity and an in-person visit with Santa inside his modernized sleigh.

Or, if you’re looking for a classic Santa visit, Santa HQ offers the Santa Photo Fast Pass, which lets shoppers lock in a time that’s convenient for the whole family to get a picture with Santa. Photo packages are available starting at $34.99. Fast Passes can be reserved at ShopQueensCenter.com/ SantaHQ.

In addition to Santa HQ, Queens Center Mall has a few special events that will help spread some holiday cheer. From Nov. 8 through Dec. 8, Queens Center will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as a part of their Help through Holiday Giving campaign. The toys, which will be collected on the Santa HQ set, will be donated to Dare2B and other local charities serving families and children in need.

On Nov. 16, Queens Center will host their annual Santa Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can meet at the Santa HQ set to participate in the parade, plus activities such as face painting, the Santa set ribbon cutting and more.

Finally, on Dec. 7, Queens Center is hosting Breakfast with Santa/Jammin’ in My Jammies. From 8 to 10 a.m., guests are invited to dress up in their best pajamas and rock out with Santa and DJ Omar after enjoying a breakfast at Applebee’s, located in the food court.

For more information, visit shopqueenscenter.com.