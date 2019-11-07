Homeless man cuffed for punching a woman in the head outside of a Flushing church

Cops arrested a homeless man who was caught on video punching a woman as he left a Flushing church.

According to police, at 12 p.m. on Oct. 28, 36-year-old Chun Wang was asked to leave Saint Michael’s Church — located at 136-76 41st Ave. — for allegedly creating a disturbance. Wang then allegedly punched a 53-year-old woman in the back of the head while she was leaving the church.

Wang allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim, who briefly lost consciousness after she was punched, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition.

After receiving a tip about his location, officers arrested Wang on Nov. 6 and charged him with assault and harassment.