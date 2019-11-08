Cops arrest Jamaica gunman for shooting another man to death on a neighborhood street

Police arrested a Jamaica man for allegedly shooting a man to death on a neighborhood street last month.

According to the NYPD, at 7:52 p.m. on Oct. 23, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man in front of a residence on 129th Avenue near 161st Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 18-year-old David LaPointe, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS rushed LaPointe to Jamaica Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 30.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested Tyseam McRae, 18, on Oct. 28. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that McRae and LaPointe did not know each other prior to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.