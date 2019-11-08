Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Nov. 8

NEA Jazz Masters: A Gathering of the Masters

Six NEA Jazz Masters will take the stage in this concert, which will feature the sounds of instruments like the congas, saxophone, clarinet, piano, drums, trumpet, and base.

8 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, www.Flushingtownhall.org ]. $45; $35 Members; $20 Students; FREE for Teens.

“Koyaanisqatsi”

Watch a screening of Director Godfrey Reggio’s silent film “Koyaanisqatsi” and experience a live event.

2 to 6 p.m. at Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, www.movingimage.us ]. $15 ($11 seniors and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / free for children under 3 and Museum members.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Daily Puzzle

Adults are invited to interact with library-provided puzzles.

2 to 2:15 p.m. at Queens Public Library [118-14 Hillside Ave., Richmond Hill, www.queenslibrary.org ]. Free.

Wildlife Weekends

Hang out with some furry (and not so furry) friends at Queens County Farm Museum. Enjoy animal feeding, a Frogs, Bugs and Animals Show, and pony rides.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queens County Farm Museum [73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, www.Queensfarm.org ]. $12 advanced tickets; $15 at the door.

Scatterbrained

Listen to cover music from artists like Mac Miller, Taking Back Sunday, and Incubus.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden [2919 24th Ave., Astoria, www.Bohemianhall.com]. Free.

Little Cooks: Tea Party with Yoga and Guided Meditation

Children ages 5 to 7 are invited to meditate and participate in yoga, which will be followed by a snack and tea party where they will help create the snack.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alley Pond Environmental Center [228-06 Northern Blvd., Douglaston, www.Nycgovparks.org]. $22.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Malala is Better than Me: A Comedy Show

Come see this comedy show to discuss and cope with the fact that you will probably never be a good as Malala.

7 to 8:30 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria, www.qedastoria.com]. $10.

Yoga *All Levels*

Start your afternoon off with a yoga class led by Maggie Whalen for all experience levels.

5 to 6:30 p.m. at The Footlight Bar [465 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood, www.Thefootlightbar.nyc]. $10 suggested donation.

Watercolor Workshop: Autumn Leaves

Chemin Hsiao will teach attendees how to create fall watercolor paintings with provided materials.

2 to 4 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [43-50 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org]. $30 Non-Member / $25 Member (includes Garden admission).

Improvised Tarot

Get a fun-not necessarily factual- Tarot reading from a panel of comics. Sami Main, author of “How to Deal: Tarot for Everyday Life,” may even get right to the heart of the real solutions.

8:30 to 10 p.m. at QED Astoria [27-16 23 Ave., Astoria, www.Qedastoria.com]. $8.