Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductees to play holiday concert charity fundraiser

Long Island Music Hall of Fame (LIMHOF) inductees will perform at a holiday concert that will raise funds for music education and show off the group’s new mobile museum.

Performers will include to-be-announced LIMHOF inductees and friends, as well as performers from six local high schools — including students from Farmingdale, Great Neck, Longwood, Queens, Uniondale, and St. Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows — that were recognized this year for their music programs by the organization.

“We are excited to bring sounds of the season and of Long Island together at the very special concert,” said Ernie Canadeo, chairman of the LIMHOF board. “Those that attend are in for an amazing show. The talent we have on the Island is to be celebrated and the money raised at this concert goes to our music scholarship program.”

This will also give the public and attendees an opportunity to see the interior of the new LIMHOF Mobile Museum, a tour bus that honors the 100-plus Long Island inductees into the Hall. All concertgoers will have access to the bus in front of the venue before and after the show.

The show will be produced by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. The legendary Larry “The Duck” Dunn of Sirius XM radio will act as emcee for the evening.

LIMHOF recognizes the significant achievements of musicians who were either born or spent a significant part of their career in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, or Brooklyn. The nonprofit also supports music education on Long Island through Educator of Note recognitions, scholarships for music students, and school visits.

Long Island Music Hall of Fame Presents A Very Special Family Holiday Concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Space at Westbury Theater, 250 Post Ave., Westbury. Tickets are $15 for general admission tickets or $25 VIP seats. For more information visit limusichalloffame.org