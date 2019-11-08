Meng holds second annual holiday card drive to brighten up the season for Queens veterans

Get creative and make a Queens veteran a heartfelt holiday card this season.

As Veteran’s Day approaches, Congresswoman Grace Meng announced the return of her holiday card drive for veterans in the borough. For a second year, Meng will collect cards from local public and elementary schools in the area and hand-deliver them to veterans at the VA St. Albans Community Living Center.

Those interested in sending a card can submit a standard option or create one from scratch.

In 2018, Meng distributed dozens of holiday cards during her visit to the St. Alban’s facility in mid-December. Participating schools included P.S. 165, P.S. 196, P.S. 213, P.S. 41, P.S. 24, P.S. 20, East-West School of International Studies, P.S./I.S. 119 and Holy Family Catholic Academy.

“As we prepare to mark Veterans Day next week, we are again reminded of the sacrifices that our veterans have made to protect and defend our freedom,” said Meng. “The holiday season is a very important time of year. Providing these special cards to the brave men and women who served our nation is an outstanding way to recognize their service, and make sure they know that we have not forgotten about them during the holidays. I look forward [to] seeing and distributing all the cards that we receive this year.”

In the past, Meng has also invited her constituents to fill out holiday cards for American troops serving abroad.

Drop off or mail cards by Monday, Dec. 2 to 40-13 159th St. Suite C in Flushing.