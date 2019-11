Cops are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in Ozone Park Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a person assaulted inside of 89-12 Albert Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered 27-year-old Donne Dojoy, of 132nd Street, with several stab wounds to her torso, according to authorities.

EMS arrived and pronounced Dojoy at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.