Cops looking for armed duo who are behind four gunpoint robberies in Corona

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for an armed duo who they say are behind a series of gunpoint robberies throughout Corona.

The robberies began on Oct. 3. At 6:15 p.m. that day, the suspects approached a 49-year-old man in front of an auto body shop located at 126-50 Northern Blvd. The crooks proceeded to display a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet.

The victim complied and handed over his wallet, which contained $150 and his driver’s license. The suspects then fled the scene eastbound on Northern Boulevard in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The thieves struck again at 4 p.m. on Oct. 4. At this time, the suspects approached two men, aged 51 and 54 years old, who were working in an auto body shop located at 126-01 38th Ave., and placed the firearm to the heads of both victims while demanding money. The victims complied, handing over $151 dollars, a cellphone, and keys, and the crooks then fled the location on foot northbound on 126 Street.

Later that same day at 5 p.m., the suspects approached a 51-year-old man who was working at a smoke shop located at 41-02 102nd St. The suspects proceeded to display a firearm, racked the slide and demanded money, threatening to kill the store employee.

The victim complied and handed over $180 from the cash register. The crooks then fled the location on foot southbound on 102nd Street.

Finally, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30,  the suspects approached a 64-year-old man who working at a convenience store located at 111-29 Roosevelt Ave. The crooks proceeded to display a firearm and demanded money. The victim complied, handing over $100, and the suspects then fled the location on foot northbound on 112th Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of any of the incidents.

On Nov. 7, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects, as well as a photo of the getaway car from the first incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

