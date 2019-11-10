Cops seek duo who stole tip jars from two Ridgewood eateries

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with two robberies in Ridgewood.

According to authorities, the two suspects two restaurants in separate incidents where they nabbed tip jars and assaulted the individuals who tried to stop them.

In the first incident, the suspects entered La’Rose Grill Gourmet Café — located at 1808 Weirfield St. — at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and walked out with a tip jar containing $40, according to authorities.

A 27-year-old man followed the thieves outside to retrieve the tip jar, but one of the suspects punched him in the face, police said, adding that the suspects fled northbound on Seneca Avenue with the tip jar. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police said the same suspects approached a 30-year-old woman inside Café M — located at 709 Seneca Ave. — and walked out with a tip jar containing $100. The woman followed the suspects outside, where she was struck in the head with a closed fist. The duo fled the scene with the tip jar in an unknown direction. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

On Nov. 10, cops released photos and video of the suspects that were obtained from the second incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.