Police find man stabbed to death in South Jamaica

Cops are investigating a homicide that left a man dead in South Jamaica on Saturday night.

Police responded to a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 regarding an unconscious male inside of 125-30 Sutphin Blvd. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 53-year-old man unconscious with multiple stab wounds to his torso. EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.