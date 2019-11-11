Dept. of Sanitation issues ‘snow alert’ ahead of potential winter weather coming to Queens

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has issued a snow alert for New York City Tuesday morning due to potential snowfall.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain to begin at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, continuing throughout the morning. While temperatures are expected to reach the 40s by midday, the colder temperatures and high wind chills in the morning could result in snow or slush on the ground.

The snow alert will take effect at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. DSNY is coordinating with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency’s written snow plan. The DSNY will monitor forecasts and provide updates as necessary.

Winter weather information and information about the city’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the city’s severe weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system. To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311, visit www.nyc.gov or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.