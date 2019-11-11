PHOTOS: St. Michaels Cemetery explores Germany’s historical influence at East Elmhurst event

St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst hosted “A Journey Around the World: Germany,” as part of its community event series that highlights a different country each time the event is hosted.

On Nov. 9, the event explored the influence of Germany with a video and a presentation led by Kathy Jolowicz of the Yorkville/Kleindeutschland Historical Society. Jolowicz covered Germany’s influence and history from the 17th century through the 1960s.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and treats as they enjoyed the historical event.