Units at Flushing’s Tangram House South still available as residents begin to move in

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Tangram House South in Flushing has officially begun closings and residents have started moving in.

There are still a few apartments left out of the 192 units originally listed and pricing starts at $690,000. Buyers will also receive a 15-year 421-A tax abatement when they purchase a residence at Tangram House South.

Tangram House South is the first finished project of two planned residential towers to be built at Tangram, 1.2 million-square-foot development. This first residential wing is located at 133-27 39th Ave. and contains a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences.

“With Tangram House South, we set out to introduce a new level of luxury to Flushing, with stunning apartments that showcase Manhattan-caliber finishes and spectacular private amenities complemented by the incredible retail, culinary and entertainment offerings at Tangram,” said Helen Lee, executive vice president of F&T Group, which is developing Tangram with SCG America.

The homes feature 10-foot ceilings, Italian cabinetry, and white oak floors. Most residences also have balconies, and select units have outdoor barbecue grills and fireplaces.

Residents also have access to other private amenities beyond the public retail and dining options offered at Tangram. These include an 8,000-square-foot health and wellness club, dog run areas, an outdoor lit tennis court, and a lobby with a doorman staffed 24 hours a day.

Tangram House West is now under development at 37-09 College Point Blvd., and it will house 132 studio to four-bedroom residences. Sales are expected to begin in spring 2020.

“As construction progresses and the development takes shape, we are excited to celebrate this important milestone at Tangram and see our vision of transforming this neighborhood and lifestyle come to life,” Lee said.

For more information, visit www.tangramnyc.com.