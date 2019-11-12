Crooks break into Flushing bubble tea shop and take off with electronics: NYPD

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who stole two tablets from a bubble tea shop in Flushing.

According to police, at 2:55 a.m. on Nov. 3, two unknown men entered Vivi Bubble Tea, located at 136-84 Roosevelt Ave., through the front door. Once inside, the suspects took an iPad and another tablet valued at $800.

The suspects then fled the shop in an unknown direction.

On Nov. 12, the NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance footage. The suspects are described as men with light complexions. One man was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other, who has a beard, was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.