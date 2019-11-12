Cops seek trio who assaulted a man in Corona and ran off with his cellphone and shoes

Cops are looking a trio who assaulted and robbed a man of his phone and shoes in Corona last month.

According to police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, a 21-year-old man was standing in the vicinity of 105th Street and 34th Avenue when he was approached by seven unknown men on bicycles. The suspects proceeded to surround the victim and asked him what gang he was in.

The victim tried to flee by running northbound on 105th Street, but he was cut off by three unknown men who were waiting at the corner of 34th Avenue. The trio tripped and assaulted the victim, causing pain to his arms and knees, before fleeing the scene with the victim’s cellphone and shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The 115th Precinct tweeted out photos of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

🚨The pictured individuals below are wanted for Robbery due to forcibly removing a victim’s cellular phone and shoes without permission or authority within the vicinity of 105 Street and 34 Avenue. If spotted Please call 718-533-2039/718-520-9200🚨 pic.twitter.com/hYYJCGPktm — NYPD 115th Precinct (@NYPD115Pct) November 10, 2019

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the 115th Precinct at 718-533-2039 or 718-520-9200.