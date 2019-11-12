Video shows minivan crashing into cyclist at a Long Island City intersection

The NYPD is looking for the driver who collided with a cyclist in a designated bicycle lane before driving off in Long Island City.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Borden Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 36-year-old man, who was riding his bike in the designated bike lane, that he was stopped at a red light when a gray Toyota crashed into him from behind.

The operator of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. The victim was to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition.

Footage of the crash taken on a GoPro camera was posted on Twitter by user @Thun3r_H4wk, named Jessica. The video, which was taken by Jessica’s husband, shows a silver minivan driving erratically on Greenpoint Avenue. As the van moves further up, a loud crashing sound is heard, and the victim is seen writhing in pain on the road.

Jessica’s husband is heard on the video saying that he is calling 911; he and another cyclist were seen telling the victim not to move.

Last week’s video highlighted the dangerous design of NYC bike lanes. Today a cyclist in a bike lane (yes, that’s a bike lane) sandwiched between two driving lanes was rear-ended by a van. #VisionZero appropriately describes the street lighting. @StreetsblogNYC @TransAlt @NYC_DOT pic.twitter.com/L1XvWf7YY6 — Jessica (@Thund3r_H4wk) November 12, 2019

Jessica wrote on Twitter that the driver had hit several cars before fleeing the scene. She also wrote that officers at the scene watched the clip and provided an email address so they could be sent the entire video.

“I’m sharing this because it’s another example of the dangerous conditions cyclists face every day in NYC, and another driver who shouldn’t have a license. Drivers may find cyclists annoying, but cyclists are riding knowing that things like this can and do happen all the time.” Jessica wrote.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.