New York’s top businessmen honored at annual Kings event hosted by Schneps Media

BY TIMOTHY BOLGER

Dozens of leading men from their worlds of business, philanthropy, and politics were honored for their work during the Kings of New York Awards and Networking event on Nov. 6.

More than 450 supporters gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck to cheer on the honorees during the prestigious empowering celebration, which connects and recognizes the most powerful and active members of the community in one room. The event was organized by Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, and presented by The Whitmore Agency.

“This event celebrates and honors successful men in business who lead by example, making a positive impact in the community and workplace,” said Joanna Austin, publisher of the Press. “It is a forum to connect like-minded individuals to share valuable ideas and a vision as leaders, contributors, and mentors throughout New York.”

Earning special honors in this year’s event was J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home President and CEO Neil Foster Phillips, who won the Health Hero award, and nonprofit 100 Suits for 100 Men Founder Kevin Livingston, who was named philanthropist of the year.

“I am just absolutely honored to be among so many amazing Kings in New York City doing the work and supporting one another,” Livingston said. “I am truly, truly honored.”

Phillips echoed the sentiment. “I was surprised that I was one of the honorees,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here.”

Inducted into the event’s Hall of Fame were Contour Mortgage Executive Vice President and Director of Sales Danny Pisani, North Shore Towers Board of Directors President Bob Ricken and Sandwire CEO Adam Schwam.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” said Pisani. “I feel humbled to be honored among so many great men.”

“It’s good to be king,” said James Metzger, chairman and CEO of The Whitmore Agency, the event’s lead sponsor and King Class of 2018.

Honorees included:

Hon. Dr. Anthony D. Andrews Jr.

Dr. Alfredo Astua, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

Michael Balboni, President and Managing Director, Redland Strategies

Bill Blaney, Creative Director, SMM Advertising

Sammy Chu, CEO of Edgewise Energy

Raj Devasagayam, Dean of Business, SUNY Old Westbury

Dr. Thierry Duchâtellier, Cardiologist, Mercy Medical Center

Pernon Dunston, CEO, Golden Life Group, LLC

Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, Oncologist, NY Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jason W. Hake, Esq., Winkler Kurtz, LLP

Dr. Igor Israel, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medicine, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Phil Jensen, VP, Worldwide Flight Services

Dr. David Joseph, Director of Orthopedics, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

Kyriakos Kaimis, VP and General Manager, Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Major Chuck Kilbride, Toys for Tots / USMC

Nelson Lee, Branch Manager, Flushing Bank

Stu Loeser, Founding Principal Stu Loeser & Co.

Carl Mattone Jr, VP of Asset Management, CFM Development

William Mitaritonna, Teacher, Coach, Author of Last of the Redmen: Memoir of a St John’s Basketball Walk-On

Matthew Nartowicz, VP and Nassau County Regional Branch Manager, American Community Bank

Mark Phillips, Director of Construction, Aviation Holt Construction

Tony Piscopio, Douglas Elliman

Slawek Platta, The Platta Law Firm, PLC

Jim Powers, CEO, All Star Limousine

Mike Prohaska, Business Manager, Local 79

Frank Raffaele, Founder/Chief, COFFEED

Sami Saatchi, SVS Fine Jewelry

Evantz Saint-Gerard, Lic. Real Estate Salesperson, Keller Williams Realty Landmark

Chuck Scarborough, Anchor, WNBC

Jeffrey Schlossberg, Attorney, Jackson Lewis

William Squires, Owner/Partner, FBA National

Travis Terry, Chief Operating Officer, Capalino + Company

Luis Vazquez, President/CEO, Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President, Skanska USA Civil Northeast

Etan Walls, CEO/COO, Adjuvant Health and Allied Physicians

Jeff Weiner, Owner and CEO, HKM Associates

Jerry Walsh, CEO, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

Danny Wu, Owner, Thom Thom Restaurant

Roger Xia, President of Sino-America Commerce Association/Accord Power Inc.