New York’s top businessmen honored at annual Kings event hosted by Schneps Media

BY TIMOTHY BOLGER
Dozens of leading men from their worlds of business, philanthropy, and politics were honored for their work during the Kings of New York Awards and Networking event on Nov. 6.
More than 450 supporters gathered at Leonard’s Palazzo in Great Neck to cheer on the honorees during the prestigious empowering celebration, which connects and recognizes the most powerful and active members of the community in one room. The event was organized by Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, and presented by The Whitmore Agency.
“This event celebrates and honors successful men in business who lead by example, making a positive impact in the community and workplace,” said Joanna Austin, publisher of the Press. “It is a forum to connect like-minded individuals to share valuable ideas and a vision as leaders, contributors, and mentors throughout New York.”
Earning special honors in this year’s event was J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home President and CEO Neil Foster Phillips, who won the Health Hero award, and nonprofit 100 Suits for 100 Men Founder Kevin Livingston, who was named philanthropist of the year.
“I am just absolutely honored to be among so many amazing Kings in New York City doing the work and supporting one another,” Livingston said. “I am truly, truly honored.”
Phillips echoed the sentiment. “I was surprised that I was one of the honorees,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here.”
Inducted into the event’s Hall of Fame were Contour Mortgage Executive Vice President and Director of Sales Danny Pisani, North Shore Towers Board of Directors President Bob Ricken and Sandwire CEO Adam Schwam.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” said Pisani. “I feel humbled to be honored among so many great men.”
“It’s good to be king,” said James Metzger, chairman and CEO of The Whitmore Agency, the event’s lead sponsor and King Class of 2018.
Honorees included:
Hon. Dr. Anthony D. Andrews Jr.
Dr. Alfredo Astua, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
Michael Balboni, President and Managing Director, Redland Strategies
Bill Blaney, Creative Director, SMM Advertising
Sammy Chu, CEO of Edgewise Energy
Raj Devasagayam, Dean of Business, SUNY Old Westbury
Dr. Thierry Duchâtellier, Cardiologist, Mercy Medical Center
Pernon Dunston, CEO, Golden Life Group, LLC
Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, Oncologist, NY Cancer & Blood Specialists
Jason W. Hake, Esq., Winkler Kurtz, LLP
Dr. Igor Israel, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Medicine, Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation
Phil Jensen, VP, Worldwide Flight Services
Dr. David Joseph, Director of Orthopedics, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
Kyriakos Kaimis, VP and General Manager, Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Major Chuck Kilbride, Toys for Tots / USMC
Nelson Lee, Branch Manager, Flushing Bank
Stu Loeser, Founding Principal Stu Loeser & Co.
Carl Mattone Jr, VP of Asset Management, CFM Development
William Mitaritonna, Teacher, Coach, Author of Last of the Redmen: Memoir of a St John’s Basketball Walk-On
Matthew Nartowicz, VP and Nassau County Regional Branch Manager, American Community Bank
Mark Phillips, Director of Construction, Aviation Holt Construction
Tony Piscopio, Douglas Elliman
Slawek Platta, The Platta Law Firm, PLC
Jim Powers, CEO, All Star Limousine
Mike Prohaska, Business Manager, Local 79
Frank Raffaele, Founder/Chief, COFFEED
Sami Saatchi, SVS Fine Jewelry
Evantz Saint-Gerard, Lic. Real Estate Salesperson, Keller Williams Realty Landmark
Chuck Scarborough, Anchor, WNBC
Jeffrey Schlossberg, Attorney, Jackson Lewis
William Squires, Owner/Partner, FBA National
Travis Terry, Chief Operating Officer, Capalino + Company
Luis Vazquez, President/CEO, Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President, Skanska USA Civil Northeast
Etan Walls, CEO/COO, Adjuvant Health and Allied Physicians
Jeff Weiner, Owner and CEO, HKM Associates
Jerry Walsh, CEO, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
Danny Wu, Owner, Thom Thom Restaurant
Roger Xia, President of Sino-America Commerce Association/Accord Power Inc.