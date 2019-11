An off-duty NYPD School Safety Agent was arrested in Queens on Tuesday night after an alleged domestic dispute with his daughter, police say.

Dewithe Ashley, 46, was cuffed at 10:27 p.m. on Nov. 12 and charged with assault after allegedly slapping his 17-year-old daughter.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that Ashley had gotten into an argument with his daughter about her grades. At this time, the NYPD could not confirm the location of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.