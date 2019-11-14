Cops seek suspect who stole a teen’s cell phone in Flushing

Police are searching for the man who stole a teenager’s phone in Flushing last month.

Authorities said that a 15-year-old boy was walking home after school on Roosevelt Avenue around 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 when an unidentified male suspect approached him in a threatening manner and snatched the victim’s phone. The thief then forced the teen to disable his iCloud account before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.