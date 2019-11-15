City Harvest to kickoff its annual Repack to Give Back event in Long Island City

City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, is kicking off its annual Repack to Give Back event in Long Island City on Friday.

“It’s inspiring to see so many volunteers and companies come together during this week-long event to assemble meal boxes for our neighbors in need,” said Eric Eckholdt, the executive director of Credit Suisse Americas Foundation. “As a year-round partner of City Harvest, Credit Suisse is dedicated to helping City Harvest ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry during the holiday season, and throughout the year.”

City Harvest will host hundreds of New Yorkers from companies across the city at their Food Rescue Facility on 55-01 2nd St. during the week-long event.

The volunteers will pack a total of 6,000 holiday meal boxes full of apples, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, packaged pasta, stuffing, gravy, rice, canned vegetables and more. There will be teams of 20-50 volunteers who will work together in two, two and a half-hour shifts on each weekday.

The organization added that those meal boxes will help put Thanksgiving meals on the tables of 24,000 New Yorkers.

Repack to Give Back is set to run through Friday, Nov. 22.

Credit Suisse, a global financial services company, is just one of the companies sponsoring the City Harvest event. Other sponsors include Standard Industries, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, Blackstone, BlackRock, FactSet, The Frye Company, HSBC, Bloomberg, Guggenheim Partners, among others.

For more information, visit www.cityharvest.org/repacktogiveback/.