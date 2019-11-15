Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER

Friday, Nov. 15

Farmer’s Market Hosted by Down to Earth Markets

Get a taste of locally sourced produce courtesy of local farmers and Down to Earth Markets.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Queens Botanical Garden [4350 Main St., Flushing, www.Queensbotanical.org]. Free.

Direct Filmmaking Animation Workshop with 16mm Film

Learn how to create an animation sequence on 16mm film and take home your own sequence, made from provided materials.

5 to 8 p.m. at Museum of the Moving Image-Digital Learning Suite [36-01 35th Ave., Astoria, www.movingimage.us]. Free.

Five Oceans in a Teaspoon

Watch and listen to this multimedia presentation based on journalist and poet Dennis J Bernstein’s memoir Five Oceans in a Teaspoon.

7 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Flushingtownhall.org ]. $5/FREE for members, students and teens

Saturday, Nov. 16

NYCRUNS Falling Leaves Half Marathon and 5K

Head out to Flushing Meadows Park to race, volunteer, or watch this half marathon and 5K race event.

9 a.m. at Flushing Meadows Corona Park [www.nycruns.com]. $35-100.

Cunningham Forest Restoration

Help out the Stewardship Team by learning how to identify and safely remove invasive plants. Dress down with the expectation that you may get dirty!

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cunningham Park [SE corner of Union Turnpike and Francis Lewis Blvd., Fresh Meadows, www.Nycgovparks.org]. Free.

Leaf Crunch 2019

Support NYC Parks and Queens Botanical Garden by raking leaves that will be composted to use for local green projects. Tools and refreshments will be on site.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park [Woodhaven Boulevard and Forest Park Drive, Woodhaven, www.Nycgovparks.org]. Free.

DDAT: Native American Hip Hop Jazz Fusion

Tap your toes to the rhythm of band DDAT’s hip hop-jazz fusion beat during this energetic performance.

2:15 p.m. at Flushing Town Hall [137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, www.flushingtownhall.org]. $14/$10 Members/$8 Children/$6 Member Children/FREE for Teens.

Power Hour! Showcase

This stand-up comedy show features a special guest who is brought onstage to drink two pitchers of beer and riff on the performing comedians.

10 p.m. at The Creek and the Cave [10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, www.creeklic.com]. $5.

Sunday, Nov. 17

ArtAccess Open Studio for Young Adults with Autism

Young adults ages 17 to 25, with their mentors, are invited to create projects that involve exploration and expression. Please register ahead of time.

12 to 12:45 p.m. at New York City Building [Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, www.Queensmuseum.org]. Free.

Hotelheads

“Acoustic Duo” Josh Quat and Joe Blaise will take the stage, bringing you music from acoustic and electric guitars and percussion. They will play music from the 1980s, 90s, 2000s and today.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bohemian Hall [2919 24th Ave., Astoria, www.Bohemianhall.com]. Free.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the events were chosen at random by the author.