Man slashes teen at Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who slashed a 19-year-old who was walking down the stairs at the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station on Thursday.

Cops said that the teen was walking down the stairs at approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 14 when he bumped into an unidentified man. The two then engaged in a verbal dispute and the man slashed the teen with a knife on his right hand and upper arm before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.