Crooks steal cosmetics from a Rite Aid store in Astoria

Police are looking for the crooks who shoplifted cosmetics from a Rite Aid in Astoria on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that the suspects entered the store on 31st Street and attempted to steal cosmetics. Police say an employee attempted to stop the robbery, but one of the suspects displayed a boxcutter and threatened other employees inside the store.

