Cops are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in St. Albans Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a person assaulted on 166th Street just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 15. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.