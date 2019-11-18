Cops seek duo who stole more than $9,000 from Glendale business

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole nearly $10,000 from a Glendale business last week.

Authorities say that the two individuals entered the business on 69th Place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, brandished a gun and pistol-whipped a 34-year-old employee before removing more than $9,000.

Police say the duo fled the store southbound on 69th Place.

Cops released photos and video of the suspects on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.