CUNY helping New Yorkers continue their education after college

The City University of New York (CUNY) offers nearly four dozen different degrees aimed at helping New Yorkers achieve an even higher level of education beyond college — and opening more doors of economic opportunity to them.

The 26-campus system has over 45 master’s and doctoral degrees of what they call “the highest caliber, designed to prepare students to excel as scholars, scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.”

“Graduate Center students don’t just receive knowledge, they create it through in-depth research and hands-on projects,” CUNY officials explained in a statement.

CUNY’s Graduate Center can be found in the heart of the big apple, right next to the Empire State Building, where degree-earners can pursue 16 different master’s, many of them in modern, exciting areas like: data science, cognitive neuroscience, international migration studies, and nanoscience.

“Our tuition is affordable, and we schedule courses in the afternoons and evenings to enable students of all backgrounds and life situations to pursue their degrees while balancing personal and professional demands,” the statement noted.

It continued to note that the CUNY master’s program stands apart “for giving students the chance to learn from and collaborate with top professors, many of whom are leading experts in their fields.”

CUNY also offers a master’s in liberal studies in which students design their own academic paths, too. Liberal studies master’s students can choose from over a dozen concentrations, including fashion and film studies, sustainability science and education, and individualized studies, according to the university.

“Our master’s programs embrace students from a broad diversity of backgrounds pursuing a variety of career paths,” said Julie Suk, dean for master’s education and professor of sociology.

The university also offers top notch opportunities beyond its master’s programs as well.

“Our doctoral programs are among the best in the world, and, with our fellowships, most students attend tuition-free,” the CUNY statement noted.

Students can choose from more than 31 doctoral degrees in fields spanning from art history to criminal justice, physics to urban education, according to CUNY.

Scholars collaborate with faculty experts to build the knowledge needed to solve critical challenges, advance the public good, and launch meaningful careers in every field imaginable, the university also explained about its doctorate programs.

“Graduate Center faculty and students are winners of the Nobel and Pulitzer prizes and Guggenheim and Fulbright fellowships, among many other accolades. Our location in the heart of New York City gives students access to tremendous career and cultural opportunities,” the CUNY statement added.

To learn more about CUNY’s graduate program, visit https://www.gc.cuny.edu/Degrees-Research/Master-s-Programs