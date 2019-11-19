Corona man convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend during an argument in 2018: DA

A Corona man was convicted of brutally stabbing his ex-girlfriend during an argument in Woodside last year, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 18, Marco Baez, 34, of 43rd Avenue, was found guilty of first-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny and numerous counts of criminal contempt following a five-week trial.

“Ending a relationship should not put anyone at risk of losing their lives. The defendant in this case could not take ‘no’ for an answer,” said Acting District Attorney John M. Ryan. “He repeatedly violated orders of protection and in a fit of rage he stabbed the woman for whom he once professed to deeply love. At trial, a jury weighed all the evidence against the defendant and found him guilty of assault and other crimes. He now faces a very lengthy term of incarceration for his heinous actions.”

According to trial testimony, on March 11, 2018, Baez and his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend argued in Baez’s former home on 65th Place in Woodside. During the argument, Baez grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman in her abdomen.

After stabbing the victim, Baez called 911 and claimed that the victim had stabbed herself. When emergency responders arrived, the victim initially reported varying stories about how she was stabbed, including that she was trying to open a beer and later that she had been jumped by a group of people while walking in the neighborhood. However, the victim ultimately told hospital staff and authorities that Baez had caused her injuries.

The stab wounds caused lacerations to the victim’s spleen and diaphragm, and the victim needed surgery to repair the damage.

Prior to this incident, between May 2017 and March 2018, Baez had violated orders of protection requiring him to stay away from the victim and not to contact her in any way on multiple occasions.

Baez is due to return to court on Dec. 18 for sentencing, where he faces up to 25 years in prison on the assault charge.