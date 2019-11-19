Meet SciFi actors, illustrators, writers and ‘cool geeks’ at Wintercon in Queens

Heroes and villains are getting ready to join forces for three days of geek-heavy fun and outrageous outfits.

Several thousand enthusiasts of the “Cool Geek Fantasy Genre” (and several thousand costumes) are expected to attend Wintercon 2019 at Resorts World Casino New York City in South Jamaica from Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24.

The biggest SciFi exposition in the Tri-State Area, it’s focused on giving fans a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite authors, illustrators, actors, and gamers. This year’s entertainment revolves around a mini-reunion for “Farscape,” an Australian-American television series that premiered on the Sci-Fi Channel in 1999. Created in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, two animatronic puppets are regular characters on this show, which pits a corrupt military group, The Peacekeepers, against the protagonists, who reside in a living, bio-mechanical ship.

Ben Browder, who portrayed main character John Crichton, and Claudia Black, who had the other main role, Aeryn Sun, will be there to meet, greet, sign autographs, and pose for photos. So will “Farscape” creator, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Virginia Hey, who give life to Pa’u Zotoh Zhaan, a bald, blue-skinned priestess who belongs to a plant species that can unite two minds into one body so they can share thoughts, feelings and sensations.

Remember: This is the Cool Geek Fantasy Genre.

Ticket prices run from $10 for a child day pass to $120 for a VIP multi-pass to $250 for a “Farscape” cast photo-op pass.

Most of the time, many of the genre’s most talented writers and illustrators will hang out in the Wintercon Artist Alley. They’ll sell prints, posters, cards and other items. Among others, attendees will be able to meet Nik Virella, the artist behind the “Wolverine,” “Dead Pool,” and “Black Widow” comic books, and Mark Morales, whose resume includes drawing X-Men, Avengers, and even the Amazing Spider-Man.

Programming includes plenty of time for cosplay—short for costume play—during which attendees dress as superheroes, anime characters, and pop culture icons. There’s a transgender segment and a costume contest. Professional cosplayers (yes, they exist) will be on hand for photos and autographs. Of course, some will be happy to create mischief, while others will want to do good and save the world.

Lectures, slide shows, storytelling, and quizzes are on tap, too.

Wintercon 2019 is set for Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resorts World is located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. There’s free parking on site, and the A train’s Far Rockaway branch has a station, Aqueduct/North Conduit, on the property. For this weekend, there will be shuttle buses from Elmhurst, Flushing, Jamaica, Manhattan’s Chinatown, Brooklyn, and Nassau Coliseum. Click here for more shuttle information.

Images: Wintercon 2019 (above) and Farscape/The Jim Henson Company (below)