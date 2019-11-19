Queens Tech Night will bring members of the tech world together in Long Island City

If you’re looking to learn more or get involved in the world of tech, look no further than Queens Tech Night on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“We are organizing Queens Tech Night alongside our friends at Plaxall and Kaufman Astoria Studios in order to promote and grow the community of tech businesses and workers in our borough,” Ben Guttmann, a partner at Digital Natives Group, told QNS.

The event will take place at the Plaxall Gallery — located at 5-25 46th Ave. — from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Queens Tech Night will consist of a brief program that will feature Elias Roman, founder in residence at Google and CEO of Songza, as the keynote speaker, along with complimentary refreshments and an open session where attendees can network among each other and the organizations that will be present.

Some of the organizations that are participating at the event include, LaGuardia Community College, LIC Partnership, NY Designs, Plaxall, Pursuit, Tech: NYC, Digital Natives Group, and Kaufman Astoria Studios, among others.

Guttmann said that Digital Natives Group actually decided to put down roots in Long Island City because of a previous similar night called the Queens Tech Meetups, which were organized by Coalition for Queens (now called Pursuit).

“We hope that this event can be successful in fostering a similar atmosphere of community that those early meetups had,” he said.

“There is an incredible diversity of tech in Queens, including homegrown start-ups, solopreneurs, advanced manufacturers, blended tech companies, educational institutions, co-working spaces, and much more, and we want to create a space where these innovators can meet one another and build relationships in our own neighborhoods,” Guttmann added.

For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/queens-tech-night-tickets-78622031613.